Another Report Ties Raiders with Wilson
The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback and many around the league believe that minority owner Tom Brady will look to a veteran before committing to a young signal caller.
Whether that means sign a bridge and draft the future in the 2025 NFL Draft -- or sign a bridge and hold off on the upcoming draft altogether, is anyone's guess.
Several names have been at the forefront of the veteran quarterback rumors: Pittsburgh's Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Minnesota's Sam Darnold, or Atlanta's Kirk Cousins.
The name most closely tied to the Raiders is that of coach Pete Carroll's former Super Bowl-winning signal caller, Wilson. In a recent article naming free agent matches for AFC teams, CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan projected Wilson to land in the desert with his former coach.
"If Tom Brady is really pulling the strings in Las Vegas, I can't see him giving the green light to the Raiders to back up the Brinks truck and give Sam Darnold a monster contract," wrote Sullivan. "Instead, I think Las Vegas goes for a more familiar and cheaper option in Russell Wilson. Brady played against him and Pete Carroll coached him, making this a logical landing spot for the veteran quarterback and likely one of the few opportunities for him to start. Meanwhile, an addition of Wilson wouldn't prevent the Raiders from taking a quarterback at the NFL Draft."
In 2024, Wilson threw for 2,482 passing yards and 16 touchdowns to five interceptions, leading the Steelers to the playoffs and a 6-5 record while he was at the helm of the offense.
Carroll drafted Wilson, of course, and built around him in Seattle with Marshawn Lynch and a plethora of pass-catching talent to go with the NFL's best defense.
The trifecta of Brady, Carroll, and general manager John Spytek want to build a framework for future success in Las Vegas. The quarterback position cannot be one of risk, and signing an experienced veteran like Wilson to minimize risk in the NFL Draft (and a lackluster quarterback class) is looking like the direction Raiders leadership wants to take.
