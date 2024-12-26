Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao Joins HOFer In Raiders Record Books
The Las Vegas Raiders snapped their 10-game losing streak on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team pick up a 19-14 win. Their first win since Week 4. A big part of the win was safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. Pola-Mao forced two fumbles that helped the Raiders offense get back on the field.
Pola-Mao became the second Raiders defensive back and first since Hall of Famer Charles Woodson to force two fumbles in the same game.
The Raiders have been hit with the injury bug all season at multiple positions. One player that has made the most of his opportunity is Pola-Mao. He replaced veteran safety Marcus Epps early in the season and has played great since stepping in. Pola-Mao has made a great case to hold the starting spot in the secondary next season.
"Like I said before when [Marcus] Epps went down, I want to step in and want to fill that void," said Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. "I want to make sure there are no mishaps, no miscues that happen because of me, and you know I take pride in that, of knowing the defense, like I was talking about. And understanding where we are vulnerable and understanding who I am talking to as well."
Pola-Mao talked about the force fumbles after Sunday's win.
"Honestly, I had to get outside of two, that was my read and just kind of got off the block, and then, as he was coming, I saw the ball and I am just like, just punched it. Like you said it is body blows, you never know which one is going to land. But that one, you know my eyes were on it. I saw the ball and I was able to make the play ... I was trying to hit him as hard as I could [second force fumble]. And it popped out. I heard the crowd yelling, I thought he hurdled me or something, like they have been doing that recently ... I looked up and saw the ball rolling, so I am like all right, turn up."
The Raiders have a great building piece in Pola-Mao if the Raiders decide not to bring Marcus Epps back next season.
