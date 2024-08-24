Several Raiders Seized the Moment in Preseason Matchup Against the 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders have completed their three preseason games and are now only a few days away from deciding who will make the team’s 53-man roster.
The Raiders had multiple young players play well during the preseason game, a home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Arguably, no player on either team had as big of a game as Raiders wide receiver Tyreik McAllister, who registered two touchdowns on the day.
“It felt good going out there and making plays,” McAllister said. “Everybody knew it was a big game for us–for the younger guys that were playing in the game. So, we just wanted to give our best impression on the last game.”
“It was very important [to have a productive preseason finale] because you don’t want to put too much pressure on one game, but everybody knows it was a big game for a lot of guys trying to make the roster or try to make the practice squad or whatever. So, it was very important.”
Middle linebacker Amari Gainer led the defense with 12 tackles, including 10 solo tackles. Gainer, who received compliments from Coach Pierce during the offseason, says he appreciates the recognition but plans to remain focused.
“It was good,” Gainer said. “Whenever I can go out and be a leader for my team and help us be successful, it’s a great time. It was a good time out there. The big guys up front and the guys in the back helping me out, it felt great to be out there and have some fun with Raider Nation.
“We like to focus on what’s in front of us, [and] be a team. You can’t let the negative noise or even the positive noise get to your head. You’ve got to stay grounded. Stay positive and stay in the moment. That’s what helped me.”
Another young Raiders player who played well was second-year safety Chris Smith II, who had an interception against the 49ers. With the help of the Raiders' coaching staff, he says the game has started to slow down for him.
“The game has slowed down a lot for me,” Smith said. “My coach, [Defensive Backs/Safties Coach Gerald Alexander]. He has done a lot for my game, just getting into the mental part of the game. Not so much the physical or just going out there playing just to play. I have a deeper mind for the game now, and I feel like that is helping me play faster. I got comfortable as the series went on.
“We just went out there and wanted to put our best foot forward for this last preseason game. It felt good to just get out there and compete with all the guys. We’ve been putting in a lot of work this offseason. It felt good to finally go out there and put some good things out there [on film].”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.