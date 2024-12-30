Shedeur Sanders' Bold NFL Draft Message is Brutal News for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have now won two games in a row as the NFL regular season draws to a close, absolutely destroying their draft position in the process.
At this point, the Raiders may have to say goodbye to the idea of landing quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft, and even Sanders may have come to grips with that reality.
Earlier last week, the Colorado Buffaloes star promised that he would hint at his NFL destination with a pair of special cleats.
Well, prior to Colorado's loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl, Sanders revealed a photo of New York Giants-themed cleats, indicating that he may be taking his talents to the Big Apple in April.
Of course, it may not be that easy.
At the time Sanders displayed the cleats, the Giants were in position to land the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. However, with New York's win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the Giants dropped out of the top spot and may now have to sweat it out between now and draft night.
Regardless, the Raiders probably aren't ending up with Sanders.
Prior to Las Vegas' Week 17 victory over the New Orleans Saints, the possibility remained that the Raiders could potentially trade up to nab Sanders, but after yet another win, moving up to take the superstar signal-caller may be an exercise in futility.
It just makes you wonder what exactly Las Vegas is going to do about its situation under center heading into 2025.
It seems hard to imagine that the Raiders are going to stay with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew as their top options.
Las Vegas could always make a pursuit of Sam Darnold in free agency, or it could try to get very creative and attempt to swing a trade for Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy if the Vikings ultimately retain Darnold.
Another possibility is that the Raiders punt on quarterback for now and hope to land Texas Longhorns phenom Arch Manning in 2026, but that is a long ways away.
No matter how you spin it, Las Vegas now finds itself in a very unenviable position with the offseason just around the corner.
