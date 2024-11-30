Should The NFL Add Another Game Mid-Week?
The Las Vegas Raiders just played in the second-ever Black Friday game in the NFL against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Black Friday game was introduced in 2023 and is here to stay.
Now the next big holiday is Christmas. The NFL will again take over Christmas, but this time on a Wednesday. The two Christmas Day matchups feature the Chiefs taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans.
During the season, the NFL takes over on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday. They have Saturday games on the back end of the season as well. Now with a Friday game, could Wednesday be the next day the NFL schedules games?
Our Hondo Carpenter and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed the NFL adding a new day to schedule games on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I had a player who happens to be an NFLPA rep, throw something at me, and he goes ... I like it when players give us ideas," said Carpenter. "He said he would like to see the NFL institute a Wednesday game. A Wednesday Night game, on the condition that each team if you are selected for the Wednesday game, it has to come off your bye week. So, you had a week off, play on Wednesday, and then you almost get another bye week. He said I think teams would line up for that game. It is football, you have Monday Night, then you have Wednesday and Thursday. You get to the end of the year, you got some Saturdays in there. I thought that was a unique idea by him. I do not know if it is being thrown around by the league, but it was thrown at me by an NFLPA guy."
"The first thing that comes to mind is that makes sense with a calendar week added to the season," said Schopp. "Not just necessarily an 18th game but another calendar week or two added. I know he heard Joe Burrow talk about it earlier this year. I would not be opposed to it. I would much rather see the Thursday Night game move where it really belongs, which is Friday ... You cannot do any of that without adding more time to the actual calendar of games."
