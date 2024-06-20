Should the NFL Implement a Salary Cap for Quarterbacks?
The NFL quarterback market is getting reset every year. Year after year, we are seeing quarterbacks getting paid more than the previous highest quarterback got paid. Now the NFL is talking about having a salary cap just for quarterbacks.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and The Spun's Matt Hladik discussed the quarterback market on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Here is a concern I have," Carpenter said. "If I am an NFL team, you are looking at teams now putting 20 to 25% of their cap into their quarterback. I was talking to an executive ... recently, who said to me that one of the most underrated things about Tom Brady was that his ego was never about: 'I want to be the No. 1-paid quarterback'. Because he knew at the quarterback position, if you win, there is endorsements and everything else, he gets that. So, he was willing to be less than the best paid because he wanted to win.
" ... You look at the Raiders to say, 'OK, we are going to take another year to get better, we are not sure about Aidan O'Connell, but we've seen enough to think there's a chance. Let's wait, and if it does not work out, we can address quarterback next year.' But he is on a fourth-round deal, and that is really cheap money for a quarterback. I think the NFL is fast approaching a ceiling that they are killing the product, they are hurting the product. I have heard people talk about, 'Well, let us have a special salary cap for quarterbacks.' I disagree. I think that's a dumb idea. This is a team game. I think it's dangerous."
"Like you said, something has to give," Hladik said. "And I know some people have talked about having a separate cap for quarterbacks or doing something where the money does not fully count towards the team cap. And maybe that eventually does happen, and that is how the NFL solves it. But I think what you are looking at is there is 13, 15, good -- some elite -- but there's good, very good, bettter-than-average quarterbacks in the NFL. But when they are all getting paid these big salaries, it is tough to build. The NFL, as much parody as it does seem to have, the cream of the crop has always been the teams that have the elite quarterbacks."
