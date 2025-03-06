SI Post Combine 1st-Round Mock Draft for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders were at the NFL Scouting Combine last week. They got a chance to look at all the talent that will be in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft next month.
The Silver Raiders have had a major shakeup this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady, has brought in two key people who will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
Now Carroll and Spytek will work together in their first draft class as members of the Raiders organization. They are looking to have a good draft class and if they do, it will be back-to-back drafts that the team has been successful in.
Carroll has plenty of experience in drafting players and finding talent. For Spytek it will be his first draft as a general manager, but he is one of the best up and coming general managers in the league.
In Sports Illustrated's Post-NFL Combine First-Round Mock Draft, staff writer Bryan Fischer has the Raiders taking an offensive lineman with the sixth overall pick.
The Raiders selected Will Campbell out of Louisiana State University.
"Pete Carroll was no stranger to bucking conventional wisdom when he was involved with the draft in Seattle, so it will be interesting to see how much sway he has in the rejiggered operation in Vegas that features a general manager making his first pick," said Fischer. "The Raiders won’t reach for a quarterback as long as Tom Brady is around advising, so landing Campbell would be a huge boost up front opposite Kolton Miller."
Campbell will be a great pick in the first round for the Raiders. He is a player that can instant start for the Raiders in his rookie season but if he does he will have to compete for a starting spot.
The Raiders offensive line played well last season. It was led by veteran left tackle Kolton Miller and the young talent up front. Dylan Parham, DJ Glaze, Jordan Meredith, Powers-Johnson all were ready when they got their opportunity and did not disappoint.
