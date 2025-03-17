Are Raiders Comfortable with Current RB Room?
The Las Vegas Raiders know their run game last season was unacceptable.
The Raiders were one of, if not the least effective rushing attacks in the NFL in 2024. New head coach Pete Carroll loves to run the football, and he would not be able to do so if Las Vegas ran it back in 2025.
General manager John Spytek let Alexander Mattison leave the Raiders and let him sign with the Miami Dolphins. While Mattison was a fine player for the Raiders in 2025, Spytek wants the run game to be better.
He also signed Raheem Mostert from the Dolphins, essentially swapping the two backs. The Raiders have not re-signed Ameer Abdullah, and he remains on the free agent market.
As it stands, the Raiders’ running back room consists of: Mostert, Zamir White, Dylan Laube, Isaiah Spiller, Chris Collier, and Sincere McCormick.
Are the Raiders comfortable with this group? Or do they want to continue adding to the running back room in hopes of improving even more?
White is an interesting player for the Raiders. He did not have the breakout season the team expected from him in 2024 after looking like a star at the end of the 2023 season.
With a new regime and one year left on his rookie contract, is it fair to speculate that White is not long for Las Vegas? It is not likely the team would release him, as having running back depth is important, but maybe another team believes they could revive his talent and is willing to part with a late-round pick.
It is all speculation as of now, and the reality is that White remains on the roster.
The addition of Mostert gives the Raiders some speed in the backfield. Despite being a bit older, Mostert can still produce at a solid level as a complementary back.
Mostert should not stop the Raiders from drafting Boise State star Ashton Jeanty if they believe he is the best option with the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty could be the bell-cow back Carroll covets and change the dynamic of the Raiders’ offense.
If the Raiders do not feel comfortable with their current running back group, they should continue to add to it or make the changes necessary to have an effective run game in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.