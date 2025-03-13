BREAKING: Raiders are Signing Raheem Mostert
The Las Vegas Raiders busy offseason continued on Thursday. The Raiders signed veteran running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal.
"Sources: The are signing former Pro Bowl RB Raheem Mostert to a 1-year contract. The 10-year veteran had 1,012 rushing yards and a league-leading 21 total touchdowns in 2023. A big addition for Las Vegas’ offense. Mostert reunites with Chip Kelly," said NFL FOX Sports Insider Jordan Schultz on X/Twitter.
The Silver and Black now have a new running back for next season and we will see what he can do in the Kelly offensive scheme. The Raiders struggled all season last year in the run game. No matter what running back was in the backfield they could not get the ball rolling for the Raiders offense.
Mostert will bring his veteran presence to the locker room and on and off the field. He will be able to help the young players learn and be effective in the new offense.
Mostert came into the league back in 2015 as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles. That 2015 season was Kelly's last season with the Eagles. Mostert then found himself bouncing around to different teams early in his career before being picked up by the San Francisco 49ers, where his career took off.
Moster had good years in San Francisco and had a huge season in 2019 were he rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship game that year.
After he left the 49ers, the Miami Dolphins picked him up and he has had a nice career in Miami. In 2023 Mostert finally got a 1,000 yard season under his belt. In 2024 he took a reduce role and had less than 300 yards last year.
The problem for Mostert has been his injuries throughout his career that has kept him out during important times in his career.
The Raiders will still look to add a young running back in the backfield and to be in the mix with Mostert. The Raiders have running backs from last season that hit the market and they are looking to improve that position.
Mostert is now a Raider, and we will see what he still has left in the tank. He still has enough speed to break away in the open field. It is a good move by the Silver and Black.
