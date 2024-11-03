Social Media Explodes After Raiders' Embarrassing Loss to the Bengals
It was a new week for the Las Vegas Raiders and a chance to end the losing streak but that was not the case. The new game had the same results for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders drove down the field on their first possession and scored a touchdown on an 11-play drive to take a 7-0 lead. It was no surprise to see the Raiders score early on, as that has been the only consistent thing about this offense this season.
The Bengals had a quick answer on their first drive to tie the game 7-7. Then they scored a field goal to take a 10-7. The Raiders had an answer for the Bengals with a field goal of their own to tie the game 10-10.
After that, it did not get any better for the Raiders. The injuries started and did not stop. First with left tackle Kolton Miller and cornerback Nate Hobbs. And once one offensive line went down, it felt like they all kept going down.
The Bengals double-dipped, scoring a touchdown before halftime, and then scored on the opening possession of the second half to make it 24-10 in the third quarter.
The Raiders offense, like all season, did not have an answer. No adjustments made that worked in the first half were used in the second half.
The Raiders offense then turnover the ball on a fumble handoff. The Bengals took advantage and put the game out of reach after they turned the turnover into a touchdown.
With the score being out of hand, the Raiders put in backup quarterback Desmond Ridder.
This Raiders team came out on fire. But after the first half looked flat. Going into the bye, this team will have to look themselves hard in the mirror and find a way to have a good showing after the bye.
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had a good showing and looks to be the Raider's true No. 1 receiver going forward.
Cornerback Jack Jones had a nice pick-six as he read the eyes of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow well.
Overall, it was another poor showing of offense by the Raiders, with no change throughout the whole game. The Raiders defense could not save the poor performance of the offense. The Raiders lost, 41-24.
It is going to be interesting on what the Raiders do during the bye. Are moves on the way in Las Vegas for the Silver and Black? Something needs to change; this team should not be this bad.
