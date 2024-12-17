Social Media Reacts to Raiders' 10th Straight Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders played host to the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium in one of the two Monday Night Football games in Week 15.
It was a slow start for both teams in the first quarter. The Raiders offense was out of sync. In, the first play of the game the offensive line had a false start. The offense also had a turnover. Then on special teams, the Falcons blocked the ball. The Falcons offense finally gave us something to talk about when they got on the board with a touchdown late in the opening quarter.
The Raiders had a quick response to open up the second quarter. Starting quarterback Desmond Ridder got the offense going and they got a field goal.
Raiders starting running back Sincere McCormick left the game in the second quarter.
Later in the second the Raiders were pinned deep in their territory and could not get out of the end zone. The Falcons were able to force a safety.
The second quarter did not have the ending that the Raiders wanted. The offense stalled and the defense kept the team in the game going into halftime. The Falcons offense cannot get anything going in the second quarter.
In what felt like a game Atlanta was dominating, Las Vegas was down just six at halftime.
Defense was on the field first for the Raiders to start the second half.
Coming out of the half the Raiders defense got an interception. Linebacker Robert Spillane picked off Falcons quarterback Kurt Cousins.
The offense could not take advantage. And for the second time in the game, the Raiders got their punt blocked.
The third quarter only produce three points for the Falcons. They took a 12-3 lead into the fourth.
The fourth quarter was the most interesting quarter of the game. The Raiders seem out of it, until the last half of the fourth. Raiders scored a touchdown to bring the game within one score. They had a chance to win it with a hail mary at the end but were intercepted.
Raiders lose their tenth straight game and fall to 2-12 with three games to go. The Raiders will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.
