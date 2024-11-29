Social Media Reacts to Raiders Valiant Effort, Late Game Blunder
The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs faced off on Black Friday, which was their second time meeting this season. Social media was active all game long, and Raider Nation was behind their team from the get-go.
The first quarter of the game was filled with penalty flags, with a majority landing on the Raiders. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes marched the Chiefs down the field. Much to the surprise of Raider fans, the Raiders were able to hold Kansas City to a field goal, to take a 3-0 lead early.
Even when the Raiders got the ball in their first attempt, it did not seem like they were going to be competitive on the offense, surrendering a punt fairly quickly to return the ball to the Chiefs.
After the Raiders were able to get the ball back and hold the Chiefs back, forcing them to punt, the Raiders offense must have found something in them when the defense was on the field. Going into the final seconds of the first quarter, the Raiders started to find themselves in business.
Returning quarterback Aidan O'Connell found wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on back-to-back throws down the field, advancing the Raiders into the red zone for the first time in the game. While they were able to get down the field, Kansas City's defense was strong, holding the Raiders to a field goal to tie the game at 3-3.
The next time the Raiders got the ball, they unsuccessfully kicked for a field goal, giving the Chiefs prime positioning in the middle of the field. That missed opportunity from the Raiders gave the Chiefs enough room to push through and collect the first touchdown of the game. What could have been a 6-3 Raiders lead turned into a 10-3 Chiefs lead going into halftime.
The way the second half started for the Raiders had fans very vocal on X when the refs said Ameer Abdullah was short of a first down, then proceeded not to gain a first down. Whether it was a missed call or not, the Chiefs took advantage, muscling their way to Raider territory. Lucky for the Raiders, penalties pushed the Chiefs back, so they had to settle for a field goal. 13-3.
The Raiders fought back instantly, though, with O'Connell sending a deep pass to Brock Bowers to get the Raiders to the 25-yard line, but the Chief's defense was too strong, sacking O'Connell, forcing the Raiders to kick a field goal, and the field goal, once again, was unsuccessful. The Chiefs still held their 10-point lead.
After going down 16-3, the Raiders got a fabulous 69-yard punt return to give the Raiders strong field placement. O'Connell took advantage of that field placement with a 33-yard pass to Bowers, and a successful field goal attempt got the Raiders and fans back into the ballgame, 16-10.
The Raiders took matters into their own hands when they forced the Chiefs to punt on their next possession. In the first play of the fourth quarter, O'Connell sent a ball deep to Tre Tucker for another Raider touchdown, followed by a good extra point; the Raiders took their first lead of the game. 17-16.
The two teams made sure they performed for the national audience, keeping the game close until the fourth quarter. The momentum and the lead shifted back to the Chiefs after a successful field goal. While the Raiders were down again, the way they had been playing up until this point proved they were ready for Kansas City.
The Raiders got the ball back with 5:15 left in the game, down by two, and couldn't waste any time, moving the football and chasing the clock down, hoping to score and not give the Chiefs any time to retaliate. But the drive to take the lead was stopped by Kansas City, and a third unsuccessful field goal kick.
The Raiders were then able to keep the Chiefs off the board, forcing them to punt the football away, with 1:56 left, the Raiders have life. Needing a good enough drive with no timeouts left to get into field goal range to end the losing streak.
The Raiders had a drive to get them to the 35-yard line, but the rookie center snapped the ball without the rest of the Raiders ready, and a Kansas City recovery ended the hopes for the Raiders to come back. Final score: Raiders 17, Chiefs 19.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.