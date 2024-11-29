How the NFL's Evolution Has Impacted the Raiders
The National Football League has evolved and will continue to do so. However, some aspects of the league have changed more than others, specifically at certain positions.
Along with quarterback and wide receiver, the tight end position has been most impacted by the NFL's continued evolution. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has been around the NFL for decades and has encountered some of the most talented tight ends in league history on numerous occasions.
Graham noted that while trying to stop Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, it helps to reflect on lessons learned from coaches and tight ends of previous eras.
"One thing Coach [Bill Belichick] taught me when I first got in the league is to know the history of the league,” Graham said. “There have been a lot of good tight ends throughout the history of the league. So, it's funny, some of the stuff that we're doing on defense, I'm talking about 'we' in terms of the coaches in the league, it's stuff that Bill [Belichick] and those guys were doing a long time ago.
“Jim Johnson, those guys, they were doing this stuff a long time ago. And then, just in terms of the players, there have been a lot of good tight ends throughout the league. I was around one, a really good one with Gronk [Rob Gronkowski], when I was in New England. I don't want to single out anybody, but there were a lot of tight ends before this era that we're doing a lot of good things, I know that.
The Raiders have been negatively impacted by the growth of the tight end position, as they have to face Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce twice a year. However, they have also been positively impacted by it, as rookie tight end Brock Bowers has grown into one of the best overall receiving threats in the league.
Raiders interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner, the son of former coach Norv Turner, has also worked with a few talented tight ends.
"No, I think it has. I think a lot of it has to do with the individual,” Turner said. “Different guys are going to be able to do different things. I mean, Brock [Bowers] is unique that he can do a lot of different things. He's split out sometimes, and again, he's drawing the team's best corner in coverage. Obviously, like a future Hall of Famer - I wasn't there, but when my dad coached with the Chargers, and they had Antonio Gates, he's a different player than Brock, but as far as a receiving threat, I mean obviously he was someone that everyone worried about.
“So yeah, I think based off of the skill set of the tight end that you've had over the years, and it just determines the different things you can do with them. And then we always try to be creative and try to look and see what other people are doing, and maybe someone is doing something with - it's not a tight end, but we think, 'Hey, we can put Brock on this or Mike [Michael Mayer] even,' or just try to kind of keep evolving and keep moving forward in that direction."
