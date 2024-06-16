Special Teams Will be Critical for Raiders in 2024
Much of the Las Vegas Raiders' attention has rightfully gone to the team’s two primary units, the offense and defense.
However, five of the Raiders’ nine losses last season were by 7 points or less. Two of those losses were by 3, including a 0-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, in which the Raiders’ offense struggled the whole game.
While none of the team’s losses last season were solely because of special teams, the special teams unit could have been more of a factor for the Raiders last season. The good news for the Raiders is a new offensive coordinator and special teams coach has arrived.
Coach Antonio Pierce expects Special Teams Coach Tom McMahon to get the most out of a talented special teams unit.
"I'm not doing demonstrations like Coach McMahon,” Pierce jokingly said. “But, I really wanted to put an emphasis on that. First of all, we have some really good specialists. Between AJ [Cole] and Daniel [Carlson], I mean, we couldn't be more blessed to have those two difference makers there. But obviously, with the new rule, right, it's a learning curve for all of us.”
Pierce and the Raiders had league officials at practices this offseason to help the players better understand how the game will be called during the season. Specifically, the Raiders were allowed to focus on the new kickoff rules, which will be new for everyone involved. Pierce believes having the officials on site benefited everyone, especially the younger players.
“We had the officials out here from the National Football League, and they were wide-eyed because nobody's seen [the new kickoff rules] live yet,” Pierce said. “It looks good in practice, but that first preseason game, I think everybody needs to tune in for the opening kickoff to see what's about to happen because there's a lot of different variables that could go into it, how it's been officiated, what different special teams coordinators are coming up with ideas.
“So, I really wanted to emphasize it. But more importantly, we talked about this earlier; the development of this offseason program for me was our younger players and our special teams guy because that's going to be the core group of our team. You know what Davante [Adams] is going to do, you know what Maxx Crosby is going to do, and Christian Wilkins, but we need to give the guys that are going to make this team on special teams more opportunities to showcase that and give Tom [McMahon] the time to teach."
