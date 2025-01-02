Stock Up Report for Raiders Entering Final Week of 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have one game remaining in the 2024 season, ending the year how they started it as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Raiders lost to the Chargers to open the year, and little did Coach Antonio Pierce know his team would have to get used to losing.
The Raiders are 4-12 and have played themselves out of a top 2025 NFL Draft position in the last two weeks. A tough game against a playoff team could change those fortunes after this Sunday.
This difficult season has not been without positive moments for the Silver and Black. Several players have proven they can be long-term options for this team, while many others have made compelling cases as to why they should be back in Las Vegas in 2025.
As we close the 2024 season, let’s do one last report and see who's stock is up for the Raiders.
Running back Ameer Abdullah - The veteran is approaching ‘ageless wonder’ territory.
Recording his first 100-yard rushing effort in 10 seasons, Abdullah carried the ball 20 times for 115 yards in the Raiders’ victory over the New Orleans Saints. Abdullah has bounced around the league, so it is nice to see him finally find a home and have one of the most productive seasons of his career.
Whether or not Abdullah will return to the Raiders in 2025 is unknown. He is 31 years old, and the Raiders could look for more youthful running backs in the offseason. Either way, Abdullah has been a productive player in 2024.
Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. - It was not a productive time with the Carolina Panthers, but Marshall could find a home in Las Vegas.
Marshall only caught one pass against the Saints, but it went for 28 yards and eventually led to a Daniel Carlson field goal. Could the former second-round pick be a serious player for the Raiders in the future?
Although the former LSU star has not lived up to expectations, the Raiders took a chance on his talent by adding him to the practice squad and eventually promoting him. He has a chance to prove he belongs on the team next season.
Cornerback Decamerion Richardson - The final week of the season is a chance for young players to show flashes of a breakout performance.
Richardson has the athletic talent to be a good cornerback in the NFL but needs more reps to work out technical deficiencies in his games. He has shown potential but must show consistency to earn a bigger role in 2025.
This game is a chance for Richardson to do that. He has 36 total tackles, one for loss, and three passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Richardson has allowed just one touchdown in coverage this season. What will he show in the final game of the year?
