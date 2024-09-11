Strength of Raiders' Defense Turns into its Most Significant Need
The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game where the defense held the Chargers’ offense to one field goal per quarter until the fourth quarter. Until the fourth quarter of a game where the Raiders’ offense only scored seven points through the first three quarters, the defense showed its potential this season.
Overall, the Raiders' defense played well but lost another critical player in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. It held Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to just 144 passing yards and did not allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Losing defensive lineman Tyree Wilson is another blow to a defense that is already missing one of its starting defensive ends, Malcolm Koonce.
The Raiders' defensive line was one reason they were expected to have one of the best defenses in the National Football League this season. However, what was once considered the defense's strength has lost some of its prowess. Losing two players with high upside early in the season is undoubtedly an issue the defensive line will have to work through as the season progresses.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has already added to the defensive line, signing former first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson to help fill the void at defensive end. Still, Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said injuries are a part of the game, and the interior defensive line must be prepared to step up and play better over the next few weeks without Koonce and Wilson.
“Again, that's just football,” Wilkins said. “That's just how it goes. That kind of stuff's a part of the game, but it can’t really slow us down. We just got to step up more on the interior knowing one of your brothers is down, or things might look a little different, or you might be thin in some areas.
“You just got to continue to lean on that brotherhood that we're building and understand we don't have to be necessarily superheroes, but we definitely just got to be more locked in and focused and make sure we're doing our part and playing hard, playing fast, playing physical, and being real detailed with our work.”
