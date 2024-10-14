Superstar Maxx Crosby on Who He Would 'Love' Raiders to Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-4, and a lot of tough questions will be asked about personnel. Especially when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.
While the draft is still months away, Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby signaled on his podcast "The Rush" just who he wouldn't mind the Raiders drafting -- Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.
"Me and him been talking, having some conversations," Crosby said. "He's got the right head on his shoulders, he's gonna be a problem for years to come. I would love to have Travis Hunter on the Raiders, I mean, who wouldn't."
Hunter is both a cornerback and a wide receiver and he has dominated at both. At wide receiver, Hunter has 49 receptions for 587 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, he has 17 combined tackles and two interceptions with a pass defended and a forced fumble.
Walter Football evaluated Hunter on both sides of the ball, and either position sounds like a first-round caliber player.
"As a wide receiver, Hunter is an impressive playmaker that can hurt defenses downfield," Walter Football's Charlie Campbell wrote. "Hunter does not have blinding speed like Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, but Hunter runs well and can stretch defenses vertically. He runs good routes and shows a real knack for generating late separation from cornerbacks. Hunter is superb on 50-50 passes and winning contested catches even though he does not have mismatch height for a wide out. With serious athleticism, Hunter has excellent adjustment ability to contort his body and redirect to put him in position to make the reception. After the catch, Hunter is dangerous with the ball in his hands and is capable of juking tacklers, breaking tackles, and ripping up yards through the secondary."
Even at cornerback, considered Hunter's weakest of the two positions (if one had to choose), he is still an elite player.
"As a cornerback, Hunter is extremely instinctive and versatile. Hunter’s instincts and vision make him a dynamite zone corner, and he is capable of playing off man coverage," Campbell wrote. "He tricks quarterbacks, reads their eyes, has fabulous route recognition, and a serious closing burst to eat up ground. Hunter has enough size and physicality to play press man and is a willing tackler in run support. The one question this analyst has about Hunter as a cornerback is his ability to handle the deep speed receivers he will see in the NFL."
Whether Hunter will be able to play both positions in the NFL is uncertain as of now. Two-way play is likely out of the question, however.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.