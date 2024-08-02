The Benefits of the Raiders Holding Training Camp in Costa Mesa
One of the many differences for Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce this offseason is that he will have an entire training camp to work with, compared to last season, when he was promoted unexpectedly halfway through the season.
One of the most significant differences for the team this offseason is training camp being moved from the scorching heatwaves of Las Vegas, Nevada, to the much cooler Costa Mesa, California.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham believes relocating the Raiders training camp to Costa Mesa, away from the comforts of home, which has plenty of possible distractions, gives the players even more chance to work on their craft and become closer as a team. The team improved in those two areas after Coach Pierce’s promotion last season but could still use more work this offseason, as there were many new additions to the Raiders' roster.
"You get to eat together. When you have your leisure time, you're hanging out with one another,” Graham recently said at training camp. “You're not getting pulled by family, nothing against family, but these 17 days, it's time to focus on football. And I just think it's a good time to create a brotherhood amongst our group."
Graham noted how valuable training camp is for a team and coaching staff. He believes it allows everyone on the team to improve individually and with their respective position groups. Specifically, Graham plans to continue developing the defense, as he has proven he can do. As the Raiders' defense prepares for what many believe will be a successful season, it will be up to Graham to ensure they reach the lofty goals set forth for the unit.
“It's a good time to really be able to focus on what the purpose for training camp is, to work the fundamentals," Graham said. "Block out the noise, work on the fundamentals as a group, individually, so you can develop your techniques that you're going to need for the season, especially in the run game because nobody has played a run block or had to force the run since January. And that's so important because if we can't stop the run, then you guys would have me up here for a different reason."
