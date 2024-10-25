The Curious Case of Raiders QB Gardner Minshew II
The Las Vegas Raiders have had quarterback issues for essentially the last two seasons.
The Silver and Black have shuffled through multiple quarterbacks with various skill sets. However, none of them have found sustainable success recently. Raiders general manager Tom Telesco signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II to be a steadying presence in a locker room with young and unproven quarterbacks.
Seven games into the season, Minshew may provide leadership in the locker room, but his play on the field has left a lot to be desired. With quarterback Aidan O'Connell out for the foreseeable future with a hand injury, the Raiders will again turn to Minshew on Sunday.
Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Minshew has done some things well but has room for improvement.
"I think Gardner [Minshew] has had a lot of good happen this year, a lot of good,” Getsy said. “And we don't want to keep coming back to these three or four plays that happen each week, but I think he's going to make sure that he's focused and he's dialed in.”
Last season, Minshew threw a career-high nine interceptions in 17 appearances with the Indianapolis Colts. In six games with the Raiders, he has already thrown eight interceptions. While interceptions and turnovers happen to every quarterback, Minshew’s turnovers this season have singlehandedly led to multiple Raiders losses.
Minshew has tried many times to simply do too much, which has led to terrible turnovers which have cost the Raiders dearly. Getsy said Minshew must make better decisions on the field and get rid of the ball when there is no play to be made, instead of trying to make something out of nothing and turning the ball over.
“And then when the plays break down, and it's not the ideal look, especially when it's not in a critical or, I should say, a desperate situation, you’ve got to let it go,” Getsy said. “You’ve got to move on to the next play. And I think that half of those situations we're talking about are that. We just got to let it go, move on.
“And I think the other half have been a little bit more desperate situations, trying to catch up two-minute type stuff, but we got to let these ones go. And I think that he knows that he's been there, done that, and I think he's ready to move forward. I don't think there's anything other than he's feeling confident, he loves the guys that he's working with, and I think we're in a good shape."
From Coach Antonio Pierce, Getsy, and the other pieces on the field around Minshew has around him must perform better in order for Minshew to perform better. Still, there has to be improved play from Minshew as well, as many of the turnovers and missed opportunities are solely on his shoulders.
