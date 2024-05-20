The Good and the Bad About the Raiders' 2024 Schedule
The Las Vegas Raiders found out when they will play each opponent during the season. They technically have one of the most challenging schedules in the National Football League, based on last season’s win totals for their opponents on their 2024 schedule.
However, just like the Raiders, each team changes every offseason. So, last year can only somewhat be considered for this season’s projections.
John Breech of CBS Sports reviewed multiple aspects of the Raiders' schedule this upcoming season, analyzing one positive aspect and one negative aspect. While the Raiders start the season with two consecutive road games, they also have a stretch of three home games in their final four games. Breech noted the Raiders’ success over the same time frame last season and thinks similar success could mean a playoff berth for the Silver and Black.
“Not only do the Raiders get to close the season with three of their final four games at home, but those final four games will all come against teams that didn't make the playoffs last season (Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers)," Breech said. "The Raiders got hot down the stretch last season, going 3-1 in their final four games, and if they can do that again, it could be enough to vault them into the playoffs.”
While the Raiders have a favorable schedule during the season's final four games, they have to navigate a brutal five-game stretch during which they play three games on the road against some of the best teams in the league.
One of those games is a rematch against the Miami Dolphins from last season. The Raiders will play the Dolphins on the road again, but this time after a week off. Still, the Raiders face a challenging slate of games around the season's midway point.
“Starting in Week 6, the Raiders have a nightmare stretch where they'll play consecutive games against the Steelers, Rams, Chiefs, Bengals and Dolphins,” Breech said. “That stretch is tough enough that it could knock them out of playoff contention before the calendar hits Thanksgiving.”
Starting in Week 6, the Raiders undoubtedly face a tough slate of teams. However, if they can win at least two of those games, they should be able to stay in the playoff hunt, assuming the first five games of the season go relatively well for them.
