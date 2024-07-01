The Las Vegas Raiders' Defensive Line is on a Mission
The Las Vegas Raiders defense spent the first half of last season determined to show they had improved as a unit. However, they ended last season accomplishing much more than that, as they finished last season as arguably one of the best defenses in the National Football League. The Raiders’ defense finished ninth in the league in scoring defense with a defense that has few household names on it.
The success the Raiders' defense had over the second half of last season led to many expectations as the team turned its focus to the upcoming season. While there was already excitement surrounding the defense, Raiders general manager Tom Telesco signed former Miami Dolphins veteran defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, adding the talented lineman to an already formidable defensive line.
Adding Wilkins to a defensive line that includes veterans Maxx Crosby, John Jenkins, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Adam Butler and Janarius Robinson gives the Raiders arguably the best defensive line in the league from top to bottom. The Raiders have stout starting defensive linemen and depth behind those starters, arguably equally as good as a few defensive lines around the league.
Crosby is the leader of the defensive line and the Raiders defense. He has proven himself to be one of the best and most dependable defensive linemen in the league. Crosby has spent his time in the NFL gradually improving and has solidified himself as one of the league’s premier pass rushers.
For the last few offseasons, Crosby has teamed up with veteran pass rushers Von Miller and Cam Jordan, amongst other notable defensive ends and interior defensive linemen from around the league, for a brief workshop where the players exchange ideas and work on their crafts.
The program has grown over the last few seasons, with more notable defensive players from around the league joining. This offseason, the Raiders had one of the best showings of any team in the league, with eight Raiders defensive linemen attending Miller’s annual Sack Summit.
Crosby said the Raiders’ defensive line’s strong showing at the Sack Summit shows how focused the unit is as they enter the upcoming season.
“It's super important; that's what it's all about. I told those guys a few months back that I wanted them to be there, try to get everybody here, and just get to work with your guys,” Crosby said at this year's event. “Just share and talk. They get to work with me every single day, and we have conversations on and on.
“But, them getting around Von and around Warren Sapp and some of the bigger guys on the interior, learning from a dude like him, the best three-technique, arguably to ever play. That's invaluable, that information, so that's what it's all about. We’re on a mission. We’re trying to be the best in the world as a front. Having those guys here with me was an honor.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.