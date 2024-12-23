The Quarterback Position is Not the Only Issue for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders season is coming to an end. This season has been a nightmare for the Silver and Black. Especially in the injury department. The Raiders did not find success under first-year head coach Antonio Pierce like they did when he took over last season.
Pierce's job security is up in the air for next season.
Pierce, his coaching staff, and the players have never made excuses all season and have played hard for most of the season. But the reality of the situation is that this team could not show what they had as a unit.
The injuries started at the beginning of the season and never stopped. You cannot put a single blame on anything or anyone about the year the Raiders are having.
"It is a team, and I am not going to just point at the quarterback," said Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. "Obviously, when you turn the ball over that hurts you. And we are at the highest in the league as far as turnovers. A lot of those are with our quarterbacks. We got to do a good job, take care of the football. Like we always do when we talk about it. It did not matter if it was Gardner [Minshew] or Aidan [O'Connell] or Desmond [Ridder]. All those guys, all we talk about is protecting the football. That is the lifeline. That is our job security, that is why we are all here."
"But this is a talented team. It just happens to be young right now. You know, we have a lot of, I do not know 12 or 14 players on IR [injury reserve]. I look at our defensive line group, that is not the same group that we left Costa Mesa with, that will be starting. But, you know, that is the nature of the beast. Teams that are winning the quarterback position is one of ones, that is making that happen."
The Raiders are expected to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team can also look in free agency for a quarterback. They have not had a consistent starter over the last two seasons.
