Raiders' Antonio Pierce Sounds Off on Injuries
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to snap their 10-game losing streak on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Raiders have been hit with the injury bug all season at multiple positions. The Raiders are expected to have quarterback Aidan O'Connell back under center, but will likely be without guard Jordan Meredith.
The Raiders want to end the losing streak, and they have a chance in front of Raider Nation. A win will go a long way for the team and head coach Antonio Pierce who is looking to come back for his second season with the Silver and Black next year.
The message has been sent and is clear. Go 1-0 this week and win.
"We are just fighting for a win, trying to get better, improvement, progress, fight, pride, that is what has been the message," said Pierce. "I mean really, we are searching for a win."
The Jaguars come into this game, having a similar season as the Raiders. A team that had high expectations and fell well short of them. They have been hit with injuries as well. Most noticeable, to their quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is done for the season.
"Kind of like us. When you look at the whole league, like everyone is dealing with stuff. Obviously, quarterback [Trevor Lawrence] shoulder and concussion. He will be out ... I just think the whole league, is one of those years. They have a tight end that is out. They have receivers out. Everyone is battling with these injuries. I think it is no different than us. Just how we are talking about, we have to have 11 guys go out there and that is more opportunity for everybody else."
"I think there are close to 22 to 25 players, first or second-year players, that will be active come Sunday. It is part of the process. Words we do not like talking about. Trying to find a way to win. Overcoming those situations. We have been setting ourselves behind through penalties. Our mental errors and mistakes like that. But the one thing I will say, these young guys, they are playing their a** off. They are taking advantage of their opportunities. They are going out there, they are completing. They are playing with pride."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE