The Raiders Are Seeing Growth in Young Linebackers
The Las Vegas Raiders’ group of linebackers were considered arguably the weakest link on the defensive side of the ball entering last season. That would quickly be proven untrue, as linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo proved to be one of the better linebacker duos in the National Football League.
Spillane would play over 95% of the team’s defensive snaps last season, displaying the ability to be an every-down linebacker in the NFL. Spillane finished the season as one of the league’s top tacklers statistically. The addition of Spillane undoubtedly helped solidify areas of need for the Raiders.
Not only was Spillane available and highly productive, but his presence was a large part of the unit’s turnaround last season and high expectations heading into this season.
Deablo returned last season after missing most of the prior season with an injury. After bulking up and perfecting his craft, Deablo gave the Raiders a quality linebacker who plays well against the pass and the run. After playing nearly the entire season, Deablo transitioned from a physical defensive back to a quick but physical linebacker.
Like Spillane, Deablo did not miss much time last season, leaving little room for reserve linebackers to get playing time. This made it difficult for the Raiders to honestly know what kind of players they had in their reserve linebackers, as they rarely saw much playing time. However, with a new season right around the corner and the Raiders starting preseason play, linebackers Amari Burney and Amari Gainer had productive games against the Minnesota Vikings.
"I thought [Amari] Burney did a really good job," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. "I thought he was physical coming downhill, made some plays in zone coverage, breaking. I mean, you can see the strides, and he just has to keep doing that. But it was a really good first game for him.
“Then Amari [Gainer] did a really good job. He's a physical, pretty-looking linebacker, man. He can run and he just needs more reps at linebacker. He's played all over the place in college. Once he gets his feet settled, playing off the linebacker, he'll give himself a chance."
