The Raiders' Youth Movement Has Begun
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a handful of injuries to critical players on both sides of the ball.
However, most of those injuries were to critical players on the Raiders' defense. Last week, the Raiders faced the Cleveland Browns without defensive ends Maxx Crosby, and Malcolm Koonce, as well as multiple other critical players such as linebacker Divine Deablo.
Those players being out for an unknown time has created an opportunity for multiple lesser-known players to step forward and make a name for themselves. One of those players is defensive end Charles Snowden, who was signed to the practice squad in late August and signed to the active roster shortly after that.
Crosby uncharacteristically missing a game opened up a golden opportunity for Snowden, who finished Sunday’s game against the Browns with three tackles and was responsible for the sack to seal the Raiders’ victory. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is proud of progress Snowden’s growth.
“Just really proud of how he's really taken advantage of the opportunity,” Graham said overall productive. “And from the moment we got him, Robbie [Rob Leonard] and Dre [Andre Carter] and AP [Antonio Pierce], they did a great job of explaining to him, 'Okay, this is where we see your possible role. Okay, we’re going to have to see this during [Organized Team Activities.] We're going to have to see this during training camp.”
“And that's how you're going to give yourself a chance to be part of this organization.' And he fulfilled all that, and when he came back to the practice squad, he kept working, and thankfully, it's worked out for us. He's a hard worker. He's a hard worker. He's a smart football player. There's a desire there to be better, and you can see it each day. And thankfully, he has great leadership in that room to help him out, both with the coaching and with the older players."
Graham credited Snowden with figuring out what he does well and doing it consistently. Snowden’s physicality and ability to set the edge have served the Raiders well over the season's first few games. However, he has shown potential since training camp and the preseason.
“He found his niche, and he was able to carve out something as an outside edge player, whether it's pass rush or set the edge,” Graham said. “He displayed physicality, starting with the preseason and training camp, and then we start off the season with two -- when Malcolm [Koonce] went down against the Chargers, a physical team, the Ravens, a physical team, Carolina ran the ball. He showed that he could go out there, and hold the edge and be physical."
Graham noted that he has enjoyed Snowden’s rise from obscurity to quickly becoming a critical part of the Raiders defense. Graham said Snowden’s game-sealing sack and his overall productive game against the Browns was rewarding for him.
“So, is it rewarding? Absolutely,” Graham said. “It's more rewarding when we win, yes. But yes, it's a great story in terms of just as I go through my coaching career, to have a guy like that come up big in a big game, definitely rewarding."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.