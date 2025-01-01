The Rarified Outlook of Raiders Brock Bowers' Season
If there is one thing to take away from the 2024 season, it is that tight end Brock Bowers is going to be an incredibly special player for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Not only is the rookie shattering franchise and league records, but he is also proving he can be the focal point of this offense for years.
It is uncommon for tight ends to be the No. 1 option for an offense, but Bowers has shown he can be the go-to player for the Silver and Black. To do so in his rookie season is an impressive feat among all the other impressive feats he has accomplished.
How many offenses can you think of that feature the tight end as the main passing option? Travis Kelce for the Kansas City Chiefs comes to mind. George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers is probably the only other one.
It took time for those players to develop into the stars they are today. Bowers hit the ground running in his rookie season and is already one of the best tight ends in the league.
Bowers achieved this status early in his career by being an incredible athletic presence and having high football IQ to know how to beat defenses. Few defenders can cover him downfield, and he can do serious damage with the ball in his hands after the catch.
The star tight end is third in the NFL with 108 receptions and is seventh with 1,144 yards. Both are record-setting for a rookie tight end.
Some teams' offensive approaches are run-heavy. Others have a star wide receiver to whom they throw the ball 10-15 times per game. Very few have a star tight end who is the focal point of the offense. That is what the Raiders have with Bowers.
The next step is putting more talent around Bowers to take the defensive attention off him. A better run game and a few more reliable wide receivers would open up the offense at an incredible level.
The Raiders could be back in contention next season due to Bowers's expected second-year leap. He will continue to be one of the top players at his position for years.
