Why Raiders' Brock Bowers is the Offensive Rookie of The Year
The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to draft rookie tight end Brock Bowers, even though they traded up in the second round of the NFL Draft to select tight end Michael Mayer last season, may turn out to be one of the best decisions in Raiders history.
While one season is a short sample size, Bowers has broken numerous National Football League, and Raiders' records in less than one season. His two most significant records were achieved Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Bowers set the single season record for most catches by a rookie at any position, with 106 and the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history, a record that stood for over 60 years.
Bowers has done this with arguably one of the worst groups of quarterbacks in the league and on a team void of the talent rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has with the Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Bo Nix has with the Denver Broncos.
This, along with his numerous accomplishments make him arguably the best offensive rookie in the class, assuming the overall talent of a rookie's teammates are taken into consideration when voting on awards in the greatest team sport on Earth.
According to the Raiders’ Public Relations team, "Bowers now has 108 receptions for 1,144 yards (10.6 avg.) and four touchdowns in his rookie season. Bowers has now passed Hall of Fame TE Mike Ditka (1,076 in 1961) for the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in a single season in NFL history. Bowers has also now passed Amari Cooper (1,070) for the most receiving yards in Raiders history by a rookie at any position in a single season. Bowers has also now passed Puka Nacua (105 in 2023) for the most receptions in a single season in NFL history by a rookie.
"Bowers also set the Raiders record for most receptions in a single season - passing Darren Waller (107 in 2020). Bowers is now just 1-of-8 tight ends of any experience level in NFL history to record 105+ receptions in a single season. Bowers has also passed Michael Thomas (1,137) for the 10th most receiving yards in a single season by a rookie of any position in NFL history. His 108 receptions are already the fifth most in a single season by a tight end of any experience level - only behind Zach Ertz (116 in 2018), Evan Engram (114 in 2023), Travis Kelce (110 in 2022), and Jason Witten (110 in 2012). His 1,144 receiving yards are now fifth most in a single season in Raiders history by a tight end of any experience level. Bowers' 108 receptions currently rank second in the NFL - the most among tight ends."
