The Two Most Critical Players on the Raiders' Offense, Aside from QB
The Las Vegas Raiders enter next season with many questions surrounding their offense. Multiple new aspects have been added to an offense that struggled mightily last season. The Raiders will implement a new offensive scheme under a new offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy. They will have a new starting running back in Zamir White after Josh Jacobs's departure in free agency.
Much has been made this offseason about the Raiders quarterback competition, rightfully so, as quarterback is undoubtedly the most critical position on the football field. The quarterback the Raiders decide to name as their starting quarterback will unquestionably have the most significant impact on the season. However, the Raiders have multiple other players who are nearly equally crucial to the team’s success as the quarterback position.
The Raiders have many players who will significantly impact the offense this season. Most of those players are dependable and have multiple seasons of productive play for the Silver and Black. Their wide receiver unit is filled with relatively proven receiving options.
Their offensive line is filled with one of the best left tackles in the National Football League, Kolton Miller. Both Dylan Parham and Andre James have more than proven their value and dependability to the Raiders offense. Mostly, the Raiders know what they will get out of most players on the offensive side of the ball.
For the Silver and Black, this upcoming season’s offense will be primarily determined by two players on offense who have yet to solidify themselves within the Raiders offense fully. Rookie offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and veteran offensive tackle Thayer Munford’s importance is heightened by the fact that they will play next to each other next season.
While Powers-Johnson is a rookie, he is expected to enter the season as the team’s starting right guard. Munford has quietly performed well when called upon by the Raiders. Now that he is expected to be the team’s official right tackle, Munford’s success will play a large part in the success of either second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell or veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew.
The left side of the Raiders’ offensive line is undoubtedly the unit's strength. However, as the Raiders install a new offense and conduct a quarterback competition, Powers-Johnson and Munford are the two players with the most question marks surrounding them entering this season. Outside of the quarterback position and All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, Powers-Johnson and Munford are also arguably the two most important players on an offense that enters the season facing many questions.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.