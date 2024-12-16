The Unit That Has Been the Most Consistent For the Raiders
The one thing that has remained consistent for the Las Vegas Raiders has been its special teams. The Raiders have one of the best if not the best special teams unit. Punter AJ Cole and kicker Daniel Carlson are the best in the business.
All season Cole's numbers continue to get better and better.
"In terms of punting, I would say that the things I look at, try and look at average, which is the basic one," AJ Cole told Eddie Paskal on Upon Further Review. "I try to look at the net average. And I try to look at like inside the 20 percentage. I would say those would be probably the big three, where you can kind of get like a full story of what is happening. I mean I look at all the stats. I look at the percentage of punts that are returned. I look at how many you get out of bounds, fair catches, things like that."
"So, I mean I am looking at all the stats, but I would say if you had to pick three, if you just look at average, net, and inside the 20 percentage, you can of paint like a pretty decent picture of what is going on. Still not complete but decent."
Cole has had another outstanding season for the Silver and Black and can break more records once the season is over.
"I mean you know, people dig the long ball. It is fun to hit them but you got to hit them and make sure that they are coverable and all that kind of stuff. I did not know ... It is not something I keep track of. I would say that the three that I look at the most are the three that I said earlier."
"Yeah, the 60-yard bombs those are the money makers. The glory punt for sure. That is when you are swinging for the fences."
The Raiders have had some legendary special team players in the past. Cole and Carlson could be on their way to be the next.
If these two continue to be consistent for the Silver and Black going forward, they will be in Las Vegas for a long time.
