There is Much t to Like About the Las Vegas Raiders' Quarterback Room
The Las Vegas Raiders are less than one week away from starting training camp in Costa Mesa, California. This means we are also less than a week out from the start of the Raiders' much-anticipated quarterback competition.
The Raiders' quarterback competition is expected to be a two-man race between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II. But do not rule out Anthony Brown Jr., another quarterback who has an opportunity to prove himself in training camp.
O'Connell will have the upper hand going into training camp after making 10 starts for Las Vegas last season. This does not mean that Minshew or Brown will not get a fair chance at the position, though.
The Raiders are in a unique situation at quarterback. They know what Minshew brings to the table as a veteran, and that is why they signed him as a free agent. With O'Connell, they have seen the potential of what he could turn into. Brown has opened eyes in OTAs and is a hard worker.
The Raiders' quarterbacks also have a good team around them. They have a top-10 defense and an offense full of weapons. This will make life easier for them. Throwing the ball to Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Michael Mayer, Tre Tucker or Brock Bowers, or handing it off to Zamir White will take some of the pressure off the quarterbacks.
And you cannot forget about the Raiders' offense line, arguably the team's most-improved position group.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about what he likes about the Raiders quarterback room in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Gardner Minshew, very short memory. A lot of quarterbacks live in fear of making mistakes," Carpenter said. " ... I really like that he's got a short memory. ... I love that about Gardner. Aidan O'Connell, I would tell you, I like his will to prepare to win... It is not about the will to win but the will to prepare to win. Aiden O'Connell will outwork anyone. He has a Maxx Crosby work ethic. I think Aidan has that will to prepare to win like Maxx. Anthony Brown, that kid is a worker. ... There are a lot of people that work as hard as Anthony Brown. I do not think anyone works harder than him. He is a diligent worker. And a lot of people respect him."
