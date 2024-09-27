Three Key Stats For a Raiders Week 4 Win
The Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) are hosting the Cleveland Browns (1-2) on Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in a get-right position, trying to take advantage of a struggling Browns team. There are a few stats that the Raiders need to accomplish in order to find their second win of the season.
Key Stat 1: Raiders 100+ Rushing Yards
The Raiders are yet to rush for 100+ yards in a ballgame this season, averaging just 51 yards per game on the ground. Running back duo Zamir White and Alexander Mattison have been fairly silent through the first three weeks and are very due for a breakout game.
With a revolving lineup on the offensive line, it will take a strong performance from the front four to open holes and allow White and Mattison to run for chunk yardage. The potential absence of Browns defensive end Myles Garrett could benefit the run game in a big way. Garrett is questionable for Week 4.
If the run game can be established, it will present opportunities for quarterback Gardner Minshew II and his receiving core to make big plays through the air. It is absolutely necessary for the run game to have an above-average performance for the Raiders to have a chance at a win.
Key Stat 2: Davante Adams 80+ Receiving Yards, 1 TD
When the Silver and Black need a big win, they look to all-pro wide receiver Davante Adams to have a marquee performance. Adams leads the team with 209 receiving yards on 18 receptions and one touchdown catch.
Adams will find success against a Browns secondary that has allowed 601 passing yards this season and has struggled shutting down opponent's top target. The New York Giants threw for 236 yards last week against the Browns and top receiver, Malik Nabers, had 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
If Minshew can find Adams early and often, it will not only spark the offensive confidence, but give other complimentary targets more freedom to find open pockets to catch and run.
Key Stat 3: Hold Browns under 100 yards rushing
The run game will be equally as important on defense as it will be on offense this Sunday. The Raiders are allowing an average of 153 rushing yards per game which is fourth-worst in the NFL.
The Raiders are dealing with their fair of defensive injuries with both safety Marcus Epps (torn ACL) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (knee), out for the season.
It will be make for a harder challenge against a Browns running game that has rushed for over 100 yards in two of its first three games. However, if edge rusher Tyree Wilson is healthy, it will give a huge boost defending the run.
Browns starting running back Jerome Ford has not practiced this week and is dealing with a knee injury. If he does not play Sunday, it will force a passing approach for the Browns which has been a glaring issue as quarterback Deshaun Watson has completed just 57% of his passes.
