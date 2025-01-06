Three Positives to Take Away from Raiders' 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders dropped their season finale to the Los Angeles Chargers, 34-20, to finish the season 4-13.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s team took a major step back compared to how it finished 2023, and owner Mark Davis may have decisions to make on the leadership front.
It was a season of losing for the Silver and Black, including a 10-game losing streak to doom any chance of competing in 2024. Raider Nation quickly abandoned any hope that the team would do anything of significance this season.
Another season comes and goes, and the Raiders will not be playing postseason football for the third straight year.
How can you find positives in a season like that?
It’s possible.
Let’s identify three positive things Raiders fans can take away from this season.
The 2024 draft class looks foundational - General Manager Tom Telesco nailed it in his first draft in Las Vegas.
Tight end Brock Bowers is already one of the best in the league at his position, while the team looks to have a stalwart on the interior offensive line with Jackson Powers-Johnson. Offensive tackle DJ Glaze and cornerback Decamerion Richardson showed flashes, too.
The Raiders are rebuilding, so hitting on draft picks will be crucial to rebuilding the correct way. This should give Raiders fans hope that Telesco will nail the 2025 class, too.
Jakobi Meyers is a true WR1 - After losing Davante Adams, Raiders fans were unsure who would take over as the team’s top wide receiver.
The Raiders knew.
Meyers finished the year with 87 receptions for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. He has always been a solid complementary piece, but he took over as the No. 1 wide receiver this season.
Meyers has been ultra-reliable in his two seasons in Las Vegas and quietly had another excellent year. Telesco's next step is to add talent around Meyers.
The promise of the offseason - This is technically cheating, but it was something Raiders fans looked forward to all season long.
Las Vegas holds the No. 6 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft and will have over $112 million in cap space, according to spotrac.com.
Sitting on 11 draft picks and a pile of cash is a great place for a rebuilding organization to be. Telesco built a winner with the Chargers, so fans are hoping he can do that for the Raiders, too.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE