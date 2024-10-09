Tom Brady Could Soon be Closing in on Ownership Stake in Raiders
NFL legend Tom Brady could finally be getting his ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders approved -- very soon.
According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, NFL owners have an opportunity to approve Brady's proposal to become part owner at their meeting in Atlanta this month with a ratification vote or at their meeting in Dallas in December. Maske credited "three people with the deliberations."
Maske wrote the following in a recent article:
"The deal is 'not done yet,' said one of those people, who added: 'I see it getting done. … I think it’ll get there because Brady’s good for the league.' The owners would 'like to see it happen' because of Brady’s stature, that person said.
"Another person said Brady, 47, still would pay less for his ownership stake than some owners around the league would like to see, but the current deal is for far more money than originally proposed."
Brady has been involved in talks for a deal since the spring of 2023. Due to his aspirations to become an NFL analyst -- which he now is -- and a potential decrease in the franchise value, Brady's potential ownership has been stalled.
“The number just has to be a reasonable number for purchase price from Tom, is the only thing,” said Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay at the league meetings in October. “If reasonable value says … that 10% should be $525 million, you can’t pay $175 million.”
Brady is already part owner of the Las Vegas Aces, also owned by Raiders owner Mark Davis.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion retired in the winter of 2023. Despite his long list of NFL accomplshments and wide recognition as the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady still has high aspirations when it comes to the football world.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported in September that the finalization for Brady's ownership stake was close.
"Sources with direct knowledge of this situation said that many of the issues such as the valuation and Brady's role as a FOX broadcaster have been addressed and worked through -- and are now in a much better place," Rapoport said. "All sides are purported to be happy with the approved valuation of Brady's stake, which explains why it's set to move from the finance committee to the overall ownership vote, where it requires three-fourths for approval."
This latest news only confirms it.
