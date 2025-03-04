National Media Missing the Point on Raiders QB Situation
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They currently have the sixth overall pick but can move up if they feel that they have their guy at the top of the draft board. The Raiders have struggled at the quarterback position over the last couple of seasons.
The Raiders also have the option of finding their 2025 quarterback in free agency which begins in a couple of weeks.
Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be the ones leading the charge to find the next franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black.
There has been a lot of talk about why the Raiders cannot land a quarterback. People are saying that is why owner Mark Davis brought in Brady as minority owner to secure a good quarterback for the Silver and Black.
Even with the Raiders striking out on veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Raiders still have a lot of options they can explore in finding their next guy at the quarterback position. In free agency, the Raiders can go after Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, or Aaron Rodgers.
The Raiders can find their guy in other rounds as well. Maybe the team feels that the top quarterback choices do not fit their scheme, but a quarterback who is not getting much attention does.
"The coaching staff reportedly prefers a proven veteran to a rookie. There’s also no guarantee either of the top options — Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders — will be available when the Raiders pick at No. 6," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports.
"Meanwhile, to the extent that Brady is for the Raiders in free agency, he’s 0-2 when it comes to twisting arms. They targeted Ben Johnson and Stafford; they got neither."
The Silver and Black can take the route of signing a veteran quarterback well also selecting one in the draft. Any quarterback can come in and learn from the greatest of all time.
Brady has said in the past that he does not like it when teams throw rookie quarterbacks in game action right away and expect them to turn the team around. He likes the rookies to sit back and learn.
