REPORT: Executives Believe the Raiders, Giants Will Land Darnold
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They currently have the sixth overall pick but can move up if they feel that they have their guy at the top of the draft board. The Raiders have struggled at the quarterback position over the last couple of seasons.
The Raiders also have the option of finding their 2025 quarterback in free agency which begins in a couple of weeks.
Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be the ones leading the charge to find the next franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black.
The Silver and Black can target Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, as he is expected to hit the free agent market. NFL executives believe that Darnold will be heading to Las Vegas or the New York Giants this offseason.
"NFL executives believe the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are Darnold's likeliest destinations for the 2025 season, Alec Lewis reported Monday, said CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin. "The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers could also enter the Darnold sweepstakes, per Lewis, whereas the Vikings, who signed Darnold to a one-year deal last offseason, "would like to have Darnold back ... [but only] if his market is more depressed than expected."
"The Raiders are a more complicated situation, as there have been conflicting reports regarding their interest in Darnold. The Athletic previously indicated minority owner Tom Brady and new general manager John Spytek "prioritized Stafford [in trade talks] because they are not super high on Sam Darnold" or other veteran quarterbacks set to be available this offseason. Las Vegas also owns a top-10 pick in the draft."
It is a possibility that the Raiders will bring in a veteran quarterback and draft one next month. Letting the rookie sit back and learn from the veteran and not just throw a rookie into the fire.
Brady has expressed that he does not like it when teams start rookie quarterbacks and expect them to be good right away. The options are open for Brady and the Raiders to find the next franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black.
