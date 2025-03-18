Will Tommy Eichenberg Take on Bigger Role for Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders saw both their starting linebackers leave for new teams when free agency began last week.
Robert Spillane, one of the team’s top players, left to sign a three-year, $33 million contract with the New England Patriots, while Divine Deablo earned a two-year, $14 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
General manager John Spytek quickly signed Elandon Roberts from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Deablo’s role has not yet been filled. The Raiders could look for his replacement on the free agent market or consider someone in the 2025 NFL Draft.
There is, however, a third option. The Raiders could consider someone already in-house.
That replacement could come in the form of second-year man Tommy Eichenberg, who the Raiders selected in the fifth round of last year’s draft. Eichenberg saw limited action in his rookie season.
Now that Eichenberg has a year under his belt, is he ready for a bigger role?
According to Pro Football Focus, Eichenberg played just 78 defensive snaps last season, 43 coming against the Denver Broncos in Week 5. He made three total tackles across five games.
Eichenberg starred at Ohio State as the leader of one of the top defenses in college football. Although he lacks the desired size for an NFL linebacker, he makes up for it in effort and competitiveness.
While he may not have the physical attributes to stay on the field, he has the smarts to identify plays pre-snap and make plays in the run game. He may struggle in coverage, which is something he will have to improve on this offseason.
The Raiders retaining Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator was big for Eichenberg. The two know each other well now, which could help Eichenberg’s case as a potential starter.
Eichenberg’s second-year play will indicate how much he has improved from his first year. If he sees the field better and makes more plays on the ball, he may be able to earn and maintain a starting role.
However, if he does not improve in coverage or continue his progress as a run defender, the Raiders may look to replace him in the starting lineup next to Roberts.
Eichenberg will be an intriguing player to monitor this offseason. We will have a better idea of what his role is when training camp begins in the summer.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.