Top 3 Offensive Performers for Raiders in 2024
It has not been the best year for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.
Sitting at 2-10 and losing eight straight games, Coach Antonio Pierce’s team appears to be headed toward the bottom of the NFL.
Many factors have contributed to the Raiders’ brutal season. A lack of consistency at quarterback and no run game has caused the offense to struggle, often reducing any chances of the Silver and Black competing in many games.
The Raiders had to fire Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy midseason, looking to spark change in this group. The move did not have the desired results, but the team has performed better.
Despite a rough season, the Raiders have had plenty of positives on the offensive side of the ball. Today, we will look at the team’s top three offensive performers in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus.
Tight end Brock Bowers (86.4) - Bowers has been an absolute revelation for the Silver and Black in his rookie season.
Bowers is also the second-highest-ranked tight end in the NFL, just behind San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle. He leads the NFL in receptions and is third in receiving yards.
With his recent surge, the star rookie has a real shot at winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has cemented himself as the central piece of this offense for years to come.
Guard Jordan Meredith (81.8) - A few members of the Raiders’ offensive line have been pleasant surprises.
Meredith ranks seventh among all guards in the NFL with his 81.8 grade. He has had the best season of his career playing mostly left guard for the Raiders, allowing just five total pressures, none being quarterback hits or sacks.
The Raiders have had to shuffle their offensive line around due to injuries, but it has had positive results. Meredith has been a solid contributor after working his way up from the practice squad.
Tackle Kolton Miller (77.7) - A mainstay for the Silver and Black over the last seven years, Miller continues his consistent play.
Miller ranks 16th among all tackles in the NFL and has allowed 23 total pressures, including seven sacks. A three-sack outlier against the Baltimore Ravens has skewed those numbers.
Miller has played better recently, allowing just one sack in the last eight games. He has been a core member of this team and should continue to be.
