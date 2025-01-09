Top 3 Trade Destinations for Raiders QB Gardner Minshew
Last offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Gardner Minshew to compete with Aidan O'Connell for the starting quarterback job.
He ended up being out O'Connell in camp, but lasted just five games before being benched.
However, Minshew was re-inserted back into the lineup after sitting for just one contest due to an injury to O'Connell before ultimately hitting the injured reserve list himself as a result of a broken collarbone.
Overall, Minshew threw for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 appearances and nine starts, so he wasn't exactly a success in 2024.
The 28-year-old is under contract for one more year and could be a very viable trade candidate heading into the offseason, especially considering that the Raiders will probably be bringing in another quarterback.
Here are three of the top potential trade destinations for Minshew.
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons will probably be cutting ties with Kirk Cousins this offseason as they prepare to go all in on Michael Penix Jr. for 2025.
However, the Falcons will need a veteran backup in case things go awry with Penix, and Minshew would be a great fit.
Atlanta boasts a very intriguing receiving corps headlined by Drake London and Darnell Mooney, and it has one of the league's most skilled tight ends in Kyle Pitts.
Plus, the Falcons have star running back Bijan Robinson in the backfield.
Minshew would have plenty of weapons at his disposal.
Indianapolis Colts
This would be pretty funny, wouldn't it?
Minshew spent the 2023 campaign with the Colts and actually made the Pro Bowl, throwing for 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine picks (certainly not Pro Bowl-caliber numbers, but it is what it is).
Right now, Indianapolis has an absolutely disastrous situation under center, as Anthony Richardson is looking like a complete bust and Joe Flacco did not quite have the same magic in 2024 as he did with the Cleveland Browns the year prior.
Bringing Minshew back into the fold would at least provide some stability from an insurance perspective.
Carolina Panthers
At this point, the Panthers seem ready to roll with Bryce Young, who was very impressive throughout the second half of the 2024 season.
However, Andy Dalton is set to hit free agency, so Carolina may be looking for another answer in terms of a backup.
Minshew would not only represent a great No. 2 signal-caller, but he would provide terrific veteran leadership for Young and the Panthers' locker room.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE