Top Defensive Needs for Raiders in Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders will not be playing postseason football, so many fans are looking ahead to the offseason.
The Raiders have an interesting offseason ahead, as they will have a high draft pick and lots of cap space to work with. This offseason will be critical for General Manager Tom Telesco to turn things around and propel the rebuild.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be an exciting time for Raider Nation, as they eagerly anticipate who Telesco will add to the roster. The Raiders must address many positions through the draft in hopes of adding long-term talent.
While the Raiders have been solid on the defensive side of the ball, they could still heavily consider adding young talent.
Let’s look closer at the top positions of need on defense for the Silver and Black.
Linebacker - With the Raiders’ top two linebackers set to hit free agency, the Raiders must add at least one off-ball linebacker through the draft.
Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo are not under contract for 2025, although it is likely that at least one will earn another contract with the team. If the Raiders do decide to add a linebacker, they could select Clemson’s Barrett Carter, Georgia’s Smael Mondon Jr., or Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman.
The Raiders must find another player who can sniff out the run and cover the pass over the middle, and there are plenty of talented linebackers in this class who could help the Raiders.
Defensive tackle - With Adam Butler and John Jenkins also set to hit free agency, the Raiders need another big body to put on the defensive line next to Christian Wilkins.
The Raiders have struggled to stop the run at times this season, so adding another defensive tackle could help Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. Oregon’s Derrick Harmon, South Carolina’s TJ Sanders, and Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams are all names that make sense.
Adding more interior presence could help the Raiders’ edge rushers, making for a truly dominant defensive line.
Safety - Stop me if you’ve heard this before: two key Raiders defenders are set to hit free agency.
Marcus Epps and Tre’von Moehrig will be free agents in March, so this could become a position of need. Texas’ Andrew Mukuba, Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts, and Alabama’s Malachi Moore are all players who could be solid replacements.
The Raiders’ secondary has been good this season, but it could become thinner if Epps, Moehrig, or both are not back. Expect the Raiders to add a safety at some point in the draft.
