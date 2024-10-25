Top Free Agents Raiders Could Sign
2024 has not gone how the Las Vegas Raiders wanted it to.
Sitting at 2-5, losers of three straight, and a date with the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs looming, many in Raider Nation have waved the white flag on this season and started thinking about how the team can improve in the offseason.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s team does not carry much intrigue now, but from a team-building perspective, there is much to like about where the Raiders could be ahead of the 2025 season. Las Vegas could have a top draft selection and lots of cap space to work with.
If the Raiders want to compete in 2025, they will need to supplement the roster with proven talent. While it is important to draft and develop good players, the team should consider free agents to help them win in the short term.
So, which free agents should the Silver and Black be targeting?
Let’s look closer at three of them.
Wide receiver Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals - Contract negotiations between Higgins and the Bengals have not gone well, and the star receiver appears headed for free agency in 2025.
In his career, Higgins has caught 286 passes for 4,025 yards and 27 touchdowns in five seasons. He is a big-bodied target that can win jump balls in the end zone and be a deep threat for an offense.
After trading away Davante Adams, the Raiders need a true WR1. Higgins has been a WR2 for much of his career but has the talent to be a top receiver in an offense. He can be that for the Raiders.
Running back Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings - Jones has long been one of the most underrated running backs in the NFL.
While he will turn 30 this December, Jones still has plenty of good football left in the tank. He has rushed for 443 yards and two touchdowns this season with the Vikings.
The Raiders run game has struggled tremendously this season, but Jones could provide a spark for that group in 2025.
Quarterback Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns - If the Raiders do not draft a quarterback, they could add Winston on a short deal as a bridge option.
Winston has always been an explosive quarterback despite having turnover problems. In his 10-year career, he has thrown for 22,187 yards and 142 touchdowns.
Winston would provide a much better bridge option than Gardner Minshew II or Aidan O’Connell as the Raiders search for their quarterback of the future.
