Top NFL Draft QBs Raider Nation Should Know
The Las Vegas Raiders have not gotten what they hoped for out of their quarterback room this season.
Gardner Minshew II has been fine, but he is not a franchise quarterback. He has always been a capable backup who can step into a starting role out of necessity.
Minshew beat out Aidan O’Connell in the offseason quarterback competition. O’Connell was impressive when he took over during his rookie season, but that same fire clearly was not there, leading Antonio Pierce and the rest of the coaching staff to believe Minshew was the best option for winning games.
The 2025 NFL Draft features a few quarterbacks with serious star potential. If the Raiders fall in love with a quarterback near the top of the draft, they could make the move and find their next franchise signal-caller.
So, which quarterbacks should Raider Nation know?
Let’s look at the top five options.
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado - Raiders owner Mark Davis was seen this weekend talking to Sanders at a Las Vegas Aces game, and Davis can be heard saying, ‘Who knows? You might be home right now.”
That would be a welcome sight for Raiders fans. Sanders is an excellent arm talent who throws with accuracy and precision. He is not a major threat with his legs, but he is mobile enough to make plays outside the pocket.
Sanders would provide an immediate upgrade at quarterback and would bring star-level swagger to the Silver and Black.
Cam Ward, Miami (FL) - One of the top Heisman Trophy candidates, Ward’s rise to stardom has been fascinating.
In high school, Ward’s offense only ran the Wing-T, which led to him not earning many collegiate offers. He spent time at Incarnate Word and Washington State before transferring to the Hurricanes.
Ward has good size, excellent arm talent, and pocket navigation. He could bring an explosive element to the Silver and Black.
Jalen Milroe, Alabama - Milroe’s improvement this season has led to a meteoric rise.
Milroe has thrown for 1,274 yards and 11 touchdowns through five games this season. He is a true dual-threat quarterback with an incredibly strong arm and great escape ability. His ability to make plays on his own is a rare skill.
The Raiders could use an electric quarterback like Milroe to spark their offense.
Carson Beck, Georgia - Beck struggled against Alabama, but he has made plays and has led the Bulldogs’ offense efficiently in his time in Athens.
Beck has thrown for 1,359 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He is tall, accurate, and can make throws at all three levels. His ball placement is next level. He can also extend plays with his legs and run for first downs.
Beck has already been popularly mocked to the Raiders, and he would help spark Las Vegas’ passing game immediately.
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - Dart is just one of those quarterbacks who is constantly making big-time throws.
He has thrown for 2,100 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He is not the biggest and does not have a cannon arm, but he reads defenses well and does not turn the ball over. He is accurate and can layer throws.
Dart could be a dark horse to be one of the best quarterbacks in the class and could be a big upgrade for the Raiders.
