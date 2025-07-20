A Glimpse into the Future for Raider Nation
Few fan bases in the National Football League are as connected to their respective teams as fans of the Las Vegas Raiders. Raider Nation is arguably the most passionate in the league and will be again this upcoming season.
The Raiders will need Raider Nation's help this season as they look to turn things around.
The Raiders recently announced an open practice for Raiders fans to get a glimpse of their new-look team. Practice is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, at 1 p.m. It will take place at Allegiant Stadium.
Fans will get a feel for how energetic practices have been under Carroll this offseason. Following the completion of Organized Team Activities, Carroll noted how special Raider Nation is.
"There's a legacy, there's a brand that is worldwide, and there's something special about that. It was a great following. Raider Nation is the real deal," Carroll said.
Carroll also noted how well the team has adjusted to the differences in his leadership compared to previous regimes.
"These guys have really been accepting to a little bit of the craziness that we're all about. How we do it, and we expect them to be on every time, every day. Every time we go out in the field, they're expected to give everything they got. They tap in before they go out. They make a commitment that they're going to be all in, and then the coaches have to make sure we drive the energy," Carroll said.
"And so, if I'm expecting that, then I got to do that, too. And so that's kind of how we operate, and with the thought of, 'We want to maximize the opportunity that we have that's right in front of us every single day, every step we take'. And so, that may sound like talk to you, but this is how we live.
"So, they have embraced it. And I've been thrilled with the mentality on a regular basis; the coaches really have to set the tone. But we see that we do that until we can step aside for the leaders to take over, and we have strong leadership on this team, on both sides of the football. And so, it's really important in the whole idea of the energy thing, or however you want to look at it, is, I'm trying to get everything they got, every step they take. And that's a mentality that's really hard to maintain, and it's hard to get there, acquire it, but it's harder to maintain even."
