Goals for the Raiders in Training Camp
The 2025 season presents the Las Vegas Raiders with an opportunity to change the narrative surrounding the team. The past few seasons have been rocky for the Raiders, to say the least. However, after adding John Spytek, Pete Carroll, and many new players, Las Vegas is ready to go.
Carroll addressed the media as the Raiders prepare for training camp. Carroll explained the goals he has in mind for the team. Las Vegas must put together a solid camp to ensure the progress they have made roster-wise translates to the field this upcoming season.
"We want to make sure we pick up where we left off. And so, we're going to go back and make sure that we capture all of the installation that we did and the kind of the mode that we are in and the mentality that we're in, and then move from there. I don't want to take any steps back in that regard. So we'll go back to what we installed. And then my expectations are about as high as they can get. There's no limit," Carroll said.
Carroll plans to attack the upcoming season head-on, instead of taking a more elongated approach like many coaches do when initially taking over a team. The Raiders have a roster that should be competitive at the very least, and could be a fringe playoff team at best.
Carroll believes full in the roster the Raiders' front office has assembled.
"We're going for it. I want to see how far we can take our club, and we're going to do it one step at a time. We're just going to see how good we can be, and that's going to be all phases. Put this team together in a really balanced fashion, where we have what we can count on both sides of the football and in the kicking game, and then play to our strengths," Carroll said.
"And there's a lot of information we have to gather still. We haven't been in pads at all, so the game hasn't even begun yet. So that's why camp is so crucial, and particularly in a first-time camp, you got to find out a lot of information about our guys."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take