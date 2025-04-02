Travis Hunter Among the Raiders' Top Targets
The Las Vegas Raiders have needs at both wide receiver and cornerback.
So does that mean Colorado Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is their dream pick?
No, but he's awfully close.
Hunter is perhaps the most talented prospect to come out in quite some time, a bona fide generational talent in every definition of the word and a prospect with All-Pro potential at cornerback or wide receiver.
CBS Sports' Bryan Deardo ranks him third among the Raiders' top 2025 NFL Draft targets; it's no surprise why, but the chances of Hunter falling to No. 6 are slim.
"If the Giants and Patriots (who have the third and fourth picks, respectively) pass on him, it's hard to imagine the Raiders not drafting Travis Hunter, who won the 2024 Heisman Trophy after putting together one of the most incredible individual seasons in college football history," Deardo wrote.
"Last year, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards 15 touchdowns while leading the Big 12 in receptions and touchdown catches. In addition to that, Hunter picked off four passes en route to winning the Chuck Bednarik Award, given annually to college football's top defensive player.
"Hunter was so good at both positions in college that it's unclear which position will command his primary focus in the NFL. If drafted by the Raiders, Hunter would likely focus on receiver given their needs at that position. He'd be set up for success with former Pro Bowler Geno Smith serving as his first NFL quarterback."
Per NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein's scouting report:
"Exciting two-way player whose world-class athleticism and ball skills help him shine on both sides of the ball. Hunter is an instinctive, natural football player with a feel for making the biggest plays at the biggest times. He was the best player on his team by a long stretch. On offense, Hunter gets by on talent over technique but will need to smooth out the journey from press release to catch with better route running. He has the burst to uncover over three levels with ball skills and catch focus that are reminiscent of DeVonta Smith in his Heisman Trophy-winning season. The cornerback tape was solid in 2023 and improved across the board in 2024. Hunter takes his skills and instincts from receiver and transfers them to cornerback, where they amplify his ball-hawking talent and production. Hunter plays with excellent anticipation from man or zone with burst and playmaking range that should terrify quarterbacks. He possesses rare ball skills and leaping ability to make challenging interceptions and he will contest a high number of passes. He’s leggy and loses some ground when transitioning from his pedal, and he needs to prove he can handle the rigors of NFL run support. Hunter was playing twice as much as his fellow prospects, and he lacks ideal frame size at both receiver and cornerback. Teams will need to make a decision on where and how to play Hunter, but he’s capable of making a good number of winning plays as a future star no matter the choice."
Comparisons to DeVonta Smith and Darius Slay for wide receiver and cornerback signal an absurd two-way talent. Hunter can help out defensive coordinator Patrick Graham or offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
If he falls to the Raiders (somehow), it's a no-brainer.
