Triple-Threat Raiders RB Room Looking to Boost This Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders are just a few weeks away from their season opener. As the preseason concludes, roster cuts are starting to finalize this year's team. With these moves and decisions, coaches can officially start game prepping with the weapons they have at their disposal.
The running back room is one of the most interesting and important groups to watch in the 2024 season. It has the potential to be one of the most explosive groups in not only the AFC West Division and AFC Conference but also the entire National Football League.
Zamir White has shined all camp and continues to show why he deserves the majority of the touches and to start at the RB position come Week 1. As a rookie in 2022, White only carried the ball 17 times throughout his 14 games, last season he made a huge leap and carried the ball 104 times while rushing for 451 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders look to continue the climb from year-to-year production as he is going to be an essential tool in this offense.
At the running back position, you need effective backups and even third-string guys who can come in and step up when White needs a breather. That is where Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah step in. Both guys can carrier the ball with success, but even more beneficial is their skills at catching the ball. Oftentimes these plays are crucial when secondary and third RBs come in on third down and passing situations. Mattison has caught 100 passes in his five seasons in the league, while Abdullah has 163 of his own during his 10 years.
It’s a group effort, last year's Raiders team ranked No. 30 in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,542, prevailing over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals in that category.
This year brings a new opportunity for the group, gaining experience in the offense and adding new additions to the room, the biggest addition being the man in charge of the group, first-year Raiders running backs coach Carnell Williams.
Williams was drafted fifth overall in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Williams spent his college playing career as an RB at Auburn University breaking and chasing Raiders great Bo Jackson's college records.
After coaching five seasons at Auburn, Williams is ready to get back to the pros and inspire the group of guys he is assigned to.
“Just showing up each and every day and being consistent, being the light and being that energy,” Williams said.
This one-two-three combo might be the most important thing to this year’s offense, establishing the run and using the running backs in the passing attack could be the difference between a win or a loss for the Raiders.
