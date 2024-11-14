Undervalued Raiders OL Has Been Among League's Best
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Meredith has contributed to his team, even if the record is not where any Raiders want it to be. Being a part of a lack-luster offense, Meredith has found ways to improve his individual game.
Among guards in Week 6, per PFF_Raiders on X, Meredith has an 84.5 PFF grade (3rd), an 82.4 pass-blocking grade (5th), an 80.0 run-blocking grade (6th), 152 pass-blocking snaps and has only allowed one pressure.
Meredith is now in his third year with the Raiders after being an undrafted free agent and has found more time on the field in the past three weeks the Raiders have played. Starting in each game since Week 6, Meredith has certainly made his presence on the field known.
In a season where the focus for the Raiders could be on developing their young players for their future, if Meredith keeps up the kind of production he has been, he may play a key role in said future.
While ranked 68th in offensive snaps played, with 241, his production in the games he has started has elevated him to the top of his game. Seeing more time on the field due to Dylan Parham's foot injury, Meredith needed to find a way to help his struggling offense in any way he could.
"Any opportunity to get out there and play with the guys is great," Meredith said to our Hondo Carpenter. "Being able to go out there and play with limited to no mistakes, helps the team and that's really what I am here to do."
Meredith presses the option of staying out on the field when a key player returns, given his production as of late. Being a small sample size, Meredith has not stepped down to opportunities given.
"I always played football since sixth grade; it is more like a dream that turned into a dream, or a dream that wasn't a dream that turned into one," Meredith said. "To go out there and play, you sometimes just get the chills you know? It is always fun."
Meredith has shown versatility for this Raiders team since coming to the squad, having played all three interior guard positions, shining at right guard. The Raiders have a very young offense, if Meredith keeps production up, he may continue to find more time on the field.
Many of the Raiders players are excited to return to action after their bye week, hoping to hop back into the win column and play well on the field.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.