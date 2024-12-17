WATCH: Raiders' Antonio Pierce Sounds Off After Falcons Loss
LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) fell to the Atlanta Falcons (7-7) on Monday Night Football, 15-9.
The Silver and Black put in a valiant effort with a final drive in the waning moments. It fell short. Head coach Antonio Coach addressed the media afterward, and we have the entire video right here:
Below is an excerpt from our Dominic Minchella's game recap:
The Las Vegas Raiders, limping to the finishing line with all the injuries this team has suffered, made a pit stop to face the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 15. Former Falcon, now Raider quarterback Desmond Ridder got the start against his former team as the Raiders tried to capitalize on a struggling Kirk Cousins. Raiders got the ball first.
The Raider's first drive went wrong from the Gitgo, drawing a flag for a false start, and ended their drive with a fumble in ten plays. The Cardinals started their first drive off on the right foot, but on the backs of a Raider sack, forced the Cardinals to punt the ball away. Raiders looked to get more out of their second run with the football.
Their second drive of the first was more of the same, only this time, in their punt attempt, the Falcons got a hand on it, giving them prime positioning at midfield. The terrific positioning led the Falcons to score the first touchdown of the game from Drake London, kicking the extra point and ending the first half up 7-0.
The Raiders got the ball to start the second half, and on the back of a nine-play drive for 37 yards, the Raiders clawed back with a 52-yard field goal, cutting the lead to 7-3. The Raider's defense would get the ball back after forcing the Falcons to punt the ball away and start their drive at their own 1-yard line.
The Falcons again would capitalize on another terrific placement, sacking Desmond Ridder for a safety, boosting their lead to 9-3. The Raiders would get the ball back under the two-minute warning to see if they could put up a touchdown to tie or take the lead going into halftime. They were not successful.
After a few targets to rookie Brock Bowers and another Ridder sack, the Raiders went into halftime down 9-3 as the Falcons prepared to get the ball first to start the second half. The Raiders would look to start their second half off on the right foot, which they did.
On Cousin's first throw, Robert Spillane was able to intercept the ball and give the Raiders a new chance at life. While the Raiders would go for a punt quickly as the Falcon's defense pushed them back, the Falcons would again block the punt. The Raiders, who looked to land a reception was quickly denied and to kick the team while down, gave the Falcons prime positioning again.
Starting at Las Vegas' 37-yard line, the Falcons put together a six-play drive to drain another field goal, putting them up 12-3 with just under ten minutes left in the third quarter. After the Falcon's field goal, both teams would trade punts after each drive lasted five plays. The Raiders held possession with 3:15 left in the third.
The Raiders would punt again, giving the ball to the Falcons at 2:00, the Raiders up to this point had 106 yards, and Ridder's passing number sat at 63 yards in eight receptions. Going into the fourth, the score did not change.
