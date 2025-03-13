WATCH: Raiders Introduce Eric Stokes
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders signed cornerback Eric Stokes after losing safety Nate Hobbs to free agency. The Raiders decided against overpaying to keep their starters from the past two seasons who were entering free agency.
Stokes appeared in over 40 games for the Green Bay Packers, including more than 30 starts. The former first-round pick's 14 passes defended his rookie season were the most among all rookies and 11th in the NFL.
Stokes spoke to the media for the first time since joining the Raiders. We have everything he said.
Below is a partial transcript.
John Spytek: "Yeah, just my two cents here for what it's worth, I just echo whatever Coach [Pete Carroll] said. I really want to thank Mark Davis and the ownership group for making this possible. I mean, this is obviously a big commitment and it's not lost on us how big that is, but there's no one we'd rather do it with than Maxx [Crosby] and what he stands for and the way he plays the game and the passion. I mean, that's what coach and I have talked about. And actions are louder than words, and Maxx deserves that credit. So, to Mark and the ownership group, thank you.
"To Tom Delaney, Dave [Christoff], and Julia [Ayres] for the hard work on this and all the work they've done at a crazy time of year. I mean, we didn't have to do Maxx right now, but it made sense. And so, while they're trying to get everything together for the free agent class, I appreciate all your work. And then Doug [Hendrickson] and CJ [LaBoy], Kevin [Krajcovic], Steve [Caric], I see you back there too. It's been a pleasure working with you guys, too. So, appreciate all that, and just proud of this guy. And I told him last night, this isn't for what you've done. This is about what you're about to do. And he's about chasing championships, and so are we, and that's why we're excited to start. So, turn that over to Maxx. I hope all the questions go to Maxx from now on. It's his day."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.