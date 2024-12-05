WATCH: Raiders' O'Connell Speaks Ahead of Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Raiders have an experienced and capable starter in quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
The second-year Purdue product had one of his best games against the Kansas City Chiefs on Black Friday, and he will be looking to replicate that performance against a stout Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in Week 14.
O'Connell spoke ahead of the matchup, and we have the full video right here:
Below is a partial transcript from the presser:
Q: Have you grown in confidence since coming back from this injury? Is anything different in how you performed against the Chiefs on Friday versus even earlier in the season, or last season?
O'Connell: "Yeah, I think obviously it being a new coordinator, I've got to sit back and kind of watch for the first few weeks of that happening, got to learn, and like I said, kind of take a back seat to it. And so, it's been fun to learn. I love hearing from new coaches, and I think Scott's [Turner] doing a great job of really showing us his vision about how he really looks at each play. And we're trying to go execute those the best we can."
Q: You're getting ready to start the same group of five at offensive line for the fourth straight week, which I think it would be a season high. From your perspective, what's the importance of that group building chemistry and you building chemistry with that same group?
O'Connell: "Yeah. Well, first, I think we have confidence in all those guys. Everyone that's been in there has done a great job. And yeah, it definitely helps, like you said, from week to week having some continuity and seeing the same guys. And I think even for them, just being able to communicate with each other. And when you can stack weeks and reference things from weeks prior and say, 'This is the same look or a similar look to what we had this X week or whatever it might be’, I think is super helpful for those guys."
Q: I know it was kind of raw after the game. Of course, the loss is the only thing on your mind, but now that it's been a few days, and you've had time to look back on it. Being that you had such little practice and such little time to prepare, are you proud when you look back at your performance? Do you think you did some things you can build on?
O'Connell: "Definitely some good plays, but it just stinks more than anything, I think. And it was just a really hard loss. Even sometimes when you have a game right after, it's easier to move on, but we had kind of a longer week this week and so kind of really got to sit in it, and it's no fun. And so, yeah, obviously we did a lot of good things offensively throughout the game, but at the end of the day, didn't score enough points to win. So, the mistakes kind of are what really stays in your mind, and you try to just learn from them and move on."
Q: Along those lines about coming off the time missed, how are you able to establish such a great rapport with Brock Bowers? And what is it about him that just really makes him stand out?
O'Connell: "Yeah, I think you could probably put a lot of quarterbacks in and have good chemistry with Brock [Bowers]. He's a pretty good player, and I think a lot of our guys are like that. And so, again, I've gotten to watch a lot of practice clips. And it's not the same as being out there, but you get to learn a lot about how guys move and how they see certain routes for certain coverages. And so, yeah, you put it close to him and he's normally going to make a play."
Q: To follow up on that, just how much of an asset is Brock Bowers when you look at how defenses try to prepare for him, but he's one of those multi-tool guys that can really be anywhere on the field?
O'Connell: "Yeah, I think, as we move throughout the season a lot of the defenses we’ve played have now put their best players on Brock [Bowers] and just tried really any way to slow him down. And he's been able to step up the challenge week after week, which is really a credit to him for preparing. He's in here early, working hard, and we have a lot of guys like that, but Brock does a great job leading the way in that way."
