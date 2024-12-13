WATCH: Raiders' Pierce Gives Final Address Before Facing Falcons
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders will face NFC South foe Atlanta on Monday Night Football.
Both teams are reeling from ugly defeats, and the Silver and Black is a bit banged up. Nonetheless, the Raiders want to play their physical style of football and maintain the progress under interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
Head coach Antonio Pierce spoke on Friday and we have the entire video right here:
Below is a partial transcript from defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's Thursday presser:
Q: How important is watching tape on the Falcons this week, compared to not having notes on them in the past?
Coach Graham: "Seeing [Kirk] Cousins before, the quarterback, seeing him a little bit before, some of the players have a little bit of familiarity with him. But really, the tape has been the best thing they go off of, just in terms of how they've been - pretty efficient offense in terms of being able to run the ball. The backs are really good. The O-line's doing a good job of working together. They’ve got a good scheme with the stretch run game. So, just really diving into the tape and really just trying to see what they do well, what they do poorly, and try to combat that the correct way, but the tape's always the best. That's the best tool right there, and then any notes we might have. But some guys have gone against some of the players before. I think the O-line coach and the running backs coach, they're still the same from the staff before. So you can see the continuity they have in the run game. You can definitely see that. I think the OC, Zac [Robinson], he's doing a good job with those guys. And then Raheem [Morris], I mean he's one of the best in the league in my opinion, just in terms of over the years, when he was at Tampa and then he's at Atlanta before, moves over to offense, goes to the Rams, gets that defense going. So they’ve got a pretty good coaching staff, and you can see the vision of the what they're trying to build right there."
Q: You mentioned the running backs. I know you've seen it before, but when you have two such dramatically different players that can do so many different things, how much of a challenge does that present for you?
Coach Graham: "It's definitely a challenge. You start with, I mean the speed and the combination of size, and I know they're different, but like there's definitely a size element to both of them. There's definitely a speed element, one more than the other. But again, they do such a good job with their scheme in terms of that stretch run game, in terms of the outside zone. Those guys, they're finding holes, they're well coached, but the challenge is just trying to get them on the ground. But it starts with dealing with the offensive line, because they're playing well together right now as you look at it."
Q: Forced three turnovers in Tampa in the first half, when you watch tape is there one thing you can pinpoint to why there was such an influx?
Coach Graham: "I just think guys were hungry for the ball. We keep talking about it just in terms of the lack of turnovers, not necessarily the lack of attempts, but guys just say, 'Just stay at it. Stay at it this time of year, and just try to get the ball off them.' And thankfully, we got some turnover opportunities last week and we took advantage of it, and then try to build off of that this week"
Q: Amari Burney was one of those guys who had the forced fumble, and he's had some more snaps given to him week by week. What has he done just throughout the week to really earn those opportunities, and do you think he'll see more?
Coach Graham: "It starts with the skill set. He has good short space quickness. He has good play speed. A lot of times with those younger players at the second level and the third level, what I've seen throughout the league, guys are getting those reps on special teams and then eventually they start to flourish when they get in there on the defensive side of the ball or the offensive side of the ball. So he's taking advantage of that. And Mike's [Caldwell] doing a good job of grooming him along with Tom [McMahon] on special teams, and you're starting to see him grow into himself as an NFL football player, especially at that position, the linebacker position, because you look back at his college tape a lot of time he was on the line of scrimmage. So it was just a little different and you see him growing into it. One thing I get made note of is he's real studious in the classroom. He's always asking questions. If he doesn't understand exactly what I'm saying, he's not afraid to ask, and I appreciate that, especially for a young player, because sometimes with my experience they could be intimidated, 'I don't want to ask the coordinator,' but he has no problem asking that."
